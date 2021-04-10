STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi decries Centre's 'arrogance' over not heeding to good suggestions

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for giving money into the hands of common people during the second wave of coronavirus.

Published: 10th April 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for giving money into the hands of common people during the second wave of coronavirus, but lamented that the "arrogant government" is allergic to good suggestions.

"The failed policies of the central government has led to a terrible second wave of coronavirus and migrant labourers are forced to migrate once again," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Besides increasing vaccination, it is important to give money into their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But this arrogant government is allergic to taking good suggestions," he further tweeted.

Comments

