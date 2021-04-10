Two dead, as many injured in cave-in while digging well in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba

By PTI

MAHOBA: Two labourers engaged in digging a well in a village here died and two more were severely injured after a mound of soil and stones caved in on them, officials said on Saturday.

Eight labourers were digging the well at a depth of 20 feet in Mahuabandh village under the Ajnar police station limits on Friday when the accident occurred, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kulpahad tehsil Mohammad Uvaish said.

Ramsevak Ahirwar (35) and Gyasilal (30) died on the spot, while Ramnarayan and Kamlesh suffered serious injuries, he said.

Uvaish said the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital and the bodies of the deceased had been sent for a post-mortem examination.