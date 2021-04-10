STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two dead, as many injured in cave-in while digging well in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

MAHOBA: Two labourers engaged in digging a well in a village here died and two more were severely injured after a mound of soil and stones caved in on them, officials said on Saturday.

Eight labourers were digging the well at a depth of 20 feet in Mahuabandh village under the Ajnar police station limits on Friday when the accident occurred, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kulpahad tehsil Mohammad Uvaish said.

Ramsevak Ahirwar (35) and Gyasilal (30) died on the spot, while Ramnarayan and Kamlesh suffered serious injuries, he said.

Uvaish said the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital and the bodies of the deceased had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Mahoba
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

