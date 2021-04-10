Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla tests positive for COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said he got himself tested for the disease on Thursday after noticing some symptoms.
BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has tested positive for COVID-19.
The minister of state for parliamentary affairs said he got himself tested for the disease on Thursday after noticing some symptoms.
The test report came out as positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Shukla added.
"I have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested," the BJP MLA from Ballia said.