STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With weekend lockdown and night curfew back in Mumbai, auto drivers ride back home to UP

"We're returning home, as there is already weekend lockdown and night curfew in Mumbai and we fear it could turn into complete lockdown in the days to come," an auto driver said.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Auto drivers

The Maharashtra registration numbered autorickshaws on the way to UP from Mumbai were spotted on NH-59 in Dhar district. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The worsening COVID-19 second wave and fears of total lockdown in Mumbai have seen many autorickshaw drivers and migrant workers leaving the city and heading to their home state of Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday morning, a clutch of autorickshaws boarded by autorickshaw drivers and migrant workers who were all returning to UP were seen in Dhar district of MP.

The Maharashtra registration numbered autorickshaws on the way to UP from Mumbai were spotted on NH-59 in Dhar district -- around 50 km from Indore. Two of those autorickshaws were bound for Farukhabad district.

ALSO READ | IIT-Indore study reveals presence of 5,600 mutations of coronavirus surface proteins in world

"We're returning home, as there is already weekend lockdown and night curfew in Mumbai and we fear it could turn into complete lockdown in the days to come. There is no business and income for us in Mumbai anymore, which is why myself and others from Farrukhabad district of UP, who are related to me are returning home," said Jan Mohammad, who drives an autorickshaw owned by a relative seen returning home in the same autorickshaw.

Following Jan Mohammad in another autorickshaw was fellow autorickshaw driver Noor Alam, who resides in the same Meera Road-Bhayandar area of Mumbai.

"We've been left with no income owing to the weekend lockdown and fearing a possible complete lockdown like last year, we'd have no option, but to return to our native Farrukhabad district in UP. We'll help our family in harvesting the sugarcane crop in Farrukhabad and even run the autorickshaw there to earn income, till the situation becomes normal in Mumbai," Noor Alam.

Some others from their village in Farrukhabad said that many more autorickshaws and migrant workers have left for their home state UP in autorickshaws and the numbers of those returning are likely to rise in the coming days.

The free ride for these autorickshaw drivers also exposed the tall claims of the MP government of having sealed the MP-Maharashtra border for passenger vehicles in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave surge in Maharashtra
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai covid lockdown Mumbai coronavirus Mumbai covid night curfew Covid coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp