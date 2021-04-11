STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Corona curfew': 25 per cent of class 3 and 4 staffers to atend Madhya Pradesh government offices

The General Administration Department in its order also said that class 1 and class 2 officials will attend the offices in the full strength.

Published: 11th April 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

For representational purpose.

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday ordered that only 25 per cent of its class three and class four employees will attend the "state-level" offices during the "corona curfew" period on a rotation basis.

The district collector or the divisional commissioner can take a decision about opening, either with full capacity or partially, the government offices under their respective jurisdiction, the order said.

The district collector or the divisional commissioner can take a decision about opening, either with full capacity or partially, the government offices under their respective jurisdiction, the order said.

Those attending the offices should wear masks, maintain social distance and follow the COVID-19 protocol, it added.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that "corona curfew" has been enforced in some parts of the state with people's support.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 5,939 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise in a single day, taking the tally to 3,38,145 while 24 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,184, the state health department said.

