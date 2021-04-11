STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers block expressway near Ghaziabad's Dasna in protest against Centre's farm laws

The call for a 24-hour blockade was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer sitting inside a parked truck at Ghaziabad border on a chilling afternoon

A farmer sitting inside a parked truck at Ghaziabad border on a chilling afternoon. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws blocked both sides of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Dasna town here on Saturday.

The call for a 24-hour blockade was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation.

The blockade started at 8 am and will last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

DIG Amit Pathak told PTI that the farmers parked their tractor-trailers on the expressway near Dasna town of the Masuri police station area.

To prevent any untoward incident, security personnel were deployed in the area.

The vehicles en route to Panipat and Sonipat were diverted from Khekhra towards Baghpat.

Similarly, the vehicles going to Noida were diverted to the National Highway-9 from Hapur, Pathak said.

On the other hand, the protesting farmers criticised the Centre for not withdrawing its contentious laws and raised anti-government slogans.

Bharatiya Kisan Union media incharge Dharmendra Malik said their protest will continue at borders of the national capital till their demands are not met.

Hundreds of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri (along Haryana), and Ghazipur--demanding a repeal of the three laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

The Centre says the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

The protesting farmers, however, say the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest Centre farm laws Farm laws
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp