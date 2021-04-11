STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Night curfew extended to rural parts of Surat due to Covid-19 spike

The collector said such restrictions are needed 'to stem the spread of COVID-19 as people are crowding the markets, restaurants and other places in large numbers.'

Published: 11th April 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

PPE

Out of 5,011 new cases in the state, 239 were from rural parts of Surat district.

By PTI

SURAT: Night curfew currently in force in Surat city will be extended to rural parts of the district from Sunday to curb the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

The Gujarat government last week imposed restrictions on people's movement during night in 20 cities of the state, including Surat.

In a notification issued on Saturday night, Surat Collector Dhaval Patel extended the curfew to rural parts of the district from Sunday till April 31.

The curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am, as per the notification.

Surat is the first district in Gujarat where the night curfew has been imposed in both urban and rural areas.

The collector said such restrictions are needed "to stem the spread of COVID-19 as people are crowding the markets, restaurants and other places in large numbers".

On Saturday, Gujarat for the first time reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the disease in March last year.

Out of 5,011 new cases in the state, 239 were from rural parts of Surat district.

Besides, Surat city recorded 913 new cases, the second highest after Ahmedabad city, where 1,409 people tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday, as per official data.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp