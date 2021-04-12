STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of G20 talks, India denounces attempts to link climate issues to economic recovery amid pandemic

The US administration has been pushing for a strong climate agenda as part of the process of recovery from the pandemic.

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has denounced attempts to link climate issues to economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic at the forthcoming G20 talks, saying it will impose a huge developmental cost on developing countries.

Senior government officials feel that imposing "green" conditionalities on trade, investment, financing for development, etc. amid the "worst economic impact of a lifetime would be adding insult to injury as far as poor and developing countries are concerned".

Sanjeev Sanyal, the principal economic advisor to the Ministry of Finance, said climate change is a serious issue but it should not be confused with the immediate objective of an economic revival.

"India is definitely adhering to its climate commitments and we are willing to do more, but I am uncomfortable with bringing it on to G20 platform because we haven't got an agreed language there," he said during a seminar organised by RIS, a Delhi-based think tank that examines global trade and financial issues, on Friday.

He was responding to deputy director of OCED Development Centre Federico Bonaglia who said relief to developing countries should be linked to their climate policies.

"Climate crisis has contributed to the emergence of COVID-19 crisis. These issues should be addressed together," Bonaglia said.

Countering him, Sanyal said the link between pandemics and climate change is far from established.

"Whether or not we have climate change, global pandemics happen from time to time."

P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, criticised efforts to establish a goalpost outside the Paris framework in the G20.

He mentioned that India is the only G20 country that has met its Paris commitments and nationally determined contributions.

It won't be correct to ignore the historic caseload and developmental situation where India's per capita GDP is only 5 per cent of that of G7 and fraction of the G20 GDP, and per capital energy consumption as compared to global average is far lower.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

