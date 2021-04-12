Ahead of panchayat polls, BJP leader shot at, seriously injured in Uttar Pradesh
The 48-year-old BJP leader Neeraj Pandey was shot at on Sunday night while he was returning home after seeking votes for a panchayat poll candidate.
KANNAUJ (UP): A BJP leader was shot at and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Chandapur area of the district, police said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police, Prashant Verma, said a case has been registered.
Pandey was initially admitted to the district hospital, and later referred to a Kanpur hospital.
Four-phase panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh will start on April 15.