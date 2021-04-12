STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID medicine shortage, MP shop sealed for selling Remdesivir at higher price than MRP

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, the key anti-viral drug is in high demand as it is used especially in adult patients with severe complications.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:15 PM

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

Image used for representation.

By PTI

JABALPUR: A medical store here in Madhya Pradesh was sealed for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at Rs 18,000 per vial, much higher than its MRP, an official said on Monday.

The Jabalpur administration sealed the medical shop on Sunday night after receiving a complaint against it, food inspector R L Patel said.

A district administration team went to the shop and found that the Remdesivir injections were being sold there at Rs 18,000 per vial, a much higher cost than its maximum retail price (MRP), he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week said the state government has decided to procure Remdesivir injections so that they could be provided free of cost for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients from the economically weaker sections.

After the government's efforts, about 22,000 vials of Remdesivir were supplied to government and private hospitals in MP on Sunday, a state public relations department official said.

