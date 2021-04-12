STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar hospital declares alive COVID patient dead, hands over another person's body to kin

Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh shot off a letter to the hospital authorities asking them to investigate the matter and take action.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:10 PM

Covid effigy

A man wearing a mask walks past an effigy of Coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PATNA: A state-run hospital in Bihar's capital has courted controversy by declaring an alive COVID patient dead and handing over another person's body to his kin, prompting an inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place at Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The hospital authorities declared Chunnu Kumar, a resident of Mahmadpur village in the Barh sub-division in Patna district who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, dead and handed over the body of another person to his brother.

As soon as the incident came to light, Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh shot off a letter to the hospital authorities asking them to investigate the matter and take action against the person responsible for the incident within 24 hours.

He also asked them to take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

