STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC tells Maharashtra government to consider setting up oxygen plant in Nagpur

Advocate S P Bhandarkar, appointed by the court for assistance, raised the issue of shortage of oxygen cylinders which was refuted by the Nagpur unit of the state's Food and Drugs Administration.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

People wait for buses to leave for their native places, after surge in COVID-19 cases, in Nagpur

People wait for buses to leave for their native places, after surge in COVID-19 cases, in Nagpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to consider setting up a unit or plant for production of oxygen at Nagpur for COVID-19 patients.

A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A B Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation taken up suo motu (on its own) last year on the availability of medicines and Remdivisir injections in Nagpur amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are taking up this matter urgently now looking at the situation prevailing today and we are trying to find out solutions with the help of different authorities," the court said.

Advocate S P Bhandarkar, appointed by the court for assistance, raised the issue of shortage of oxygen cylinders which was refuted by the Nagpur unit of the state's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

"Without going into the controversy (of whether or not there is a shortage), we suggest the Maharashtra government to consider establishing a unit/plant at Nagpur for production of oxygen," the court said.

The HC bench asked the state government, chief minister and Nagpur district guardian minister to look into matter urgently "looking at the situation prevailing today and that the situation is worsening day by day".

The bench was informed by advocate M G Bhangde, appearing for the FDA, that Remdivisir injections were being supplied to dedicated hospitals as per procedure and they were not being sold by pharmacists over the counter.

Bhandarkar told the court there was lack of Remdivisir injections for needy patients due to illegal activities.

He said people are getting the injections under fake patient names and then selling the same in the black market.

The court asked the authorities to look into this issue.

The bench also took note of a recent incident where a hospital was vandalised by the relatives of a patient who died there and asked the police to ensure safety of doctors and health workers.

The court said it would hear the plea further on April 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen plant COVID patients Nagpur coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Bombay High Court
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp