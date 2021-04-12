STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh sees 10,521 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths; state to ramp up medicines, Oxygen supplies

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 10,521 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 4,43,297 while 122 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,899, a health official said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 90,277 after 142 people were discharged from hospitals while 5,565 others completed their home isolation stay.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,48,121, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,833 and 1,650 newcases,respectively, during the day.

While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 91,311, including 1,203 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 55,395, including 939 deaths.

Rajnandgaon saw 759 fresh infections, Bilaspur 624 and Korba 455 among other districts, he said.

Of the 122 fatalities, 82 patients had died on Sunday and Saturday while 40 had succumbed to the infection earlier, he said.

With 40,178 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 62,16,629.

Meanwhile, the lockdown has been imposed in five more districts --Bilaspur (April 14 to April 21), Surguja (April 13 to April 23), Balrampur (6pm on April 14 to April 25), Mungeli (April 14 to April 21) and Janjgir-Champa (6pm on April 13 to April 23) restricting several activities in view of rising coronavirus cases, officials said.

With these, the lockdown has been enforced in 18 out of 28 districts of the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases4,43,297, Newcases10,521, Deaths 4,899, Recovered 3,48,121, Active cases 90,277, Tests today 40,178, Total tests 62,16,629.

The state has decided to post two of its senior officials in Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana to ensure smooth supply of COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the state amid a sharp rise in cases.

As per the state General Administration Department's order issued in the evening here, managing director of Chhattisgarh State Road Development Corporation Bhoskar Vilas Sandipan will be deployed in Mumbai and Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation managing director Arun Prasad in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a virtual meeting with hospital operators, medical experts and representatives of Indian Medical Association and discussed problems being faced in the treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as availability of oxygen and medicines, a state government official said.

Following the meeting, the CM instructed state Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to send senior officials to Mumbai and Hyderabad to coordinate with the manufacturers of Remdesivir, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19, to ensure its smooth supply to the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government made RT-PCR negative report, conducted within a period of 72 hours, mandatory for passengers arriving in Chhattisgarh by rail, and passengers arriving without a negative report will be tested at railway stations.

The state government had already introduced this provision for those arriving in the state on board flights, he said.

Eighty per cent of the total oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh will be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals in the state in view of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, a government official said on Sunday.

The state health department on Sunday issued a notification in this regard under the Epidemic Diseases Act on the directives of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, he said.

As per the notification, manufacturers have been directed to supply 80 per cent of the total oxygen produced in their units to hospitals as 'medical oxygen'.

In case of an urgent requirement, the remaining 20 per cent of the oxygen produced will also be supplied to hospitals, the public relations official said.

Manufacturers have also been asked to ensure uninterrupted production of oxygen in their units with their full capacity, he said.

Divisional commissioners and collectors have been asked to ensure proper implementation of the order, he added.

