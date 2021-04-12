STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Empty boasts, rhetoric won't succeed against COVID-19': Chidambaram targets Centre

He further slammed the government for celebrating vaccination drive as a 'festival' (utsav) and asked what it is -- a celebration or a war.

Published: 12th April 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the Centre over its COVID-19 vaccination strategy, stating that the government is trying to cover up its massive failure in managing the supply and distribution of the vaccine.

In a series of tweets, the Rajaya Sabha MP said: "Empty boasts, rhetoric and hyperbole will not succeed against the virus. The government is trying to cover up its massive failure in managing the supply and distribution of the vaccines."

With several states reporting shortages of COVID-19 vaccines, Congress has been questioning the Centre's inoculation strategy. In a recent meeting with Chief Ministers in Congress-ruled states and senior party officials, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has argued that the government has mismanaged the situation, exported vaccines and allowed a shortage to be created in the country.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the war against coronavirus, Chidambaram said: "Remember, the day after the PM had announced the first lockdown, he claimed that the war against Covid will be won in 21 days, as compared to the Mahabharata war that was won in 18 days? What happened to that war?"

He further slammed the government for celebrating vaccination drive as a 'festival' (utsav) and asked what it is -- a celebration or a war.

"One day the government calls the vaccination drive a 'festival' (Utsav). On another day, it calls the drive 'the second war'. Which is it?" he further questioned.

With an aim to vaccinate maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19, India on Sunday launched the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'Tika Utsav' the beginning of the second big war against corona.

Meanwhile, India on Monday registered 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, 75,086 discharges and 904 deaths in last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Congress Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp