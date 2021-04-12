STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand reserves 50% beds in private hospitals for Covid patients

The Deputy Commissioners have also been asked to get it implemented in their districts after holding a meeting with the representative of private hospitals.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand coronavirus

A health worker collects sample from a policeman for COVID19 test at the District Hospital in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has directed private hospitals to reserve at least 50% of the total beds for patients suffering from Coronavirus.

The decision was taken in the wake of the increasing number of Covid patients further leading to the shortage of beds both in the government and private hospitals in Ranchi and some other parts of the State.

In a letter to all district administrations, Health Secretary KK Saon has directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold a meeting with the representative of private hospitals asking them to follow the instructions and make a suitable plan of action in this regard.

“To provide proper treatment to the increasing number of Covid patients in Jharkhand, all the private hospitals, presently engaged in preventing the spread of coronavirus in Jharkhand, needs to keep 50% of their total beds for the Covid patients,” stated the letter.

Jharkhand witnessed a total of 2,296 cases in with 1,076 cases in Ranchi alone. Presently, there are a total number of 13,933 positive cases in the state.

