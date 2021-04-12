STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumbh 2021: Difficult to ensure social distancing during second shahi snan, says official

Devotees on Monday took a holy dip in River Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the occasion of the second 'shahi snan' in Kumbh.

Published: 12th April 2021 12:55 PM

Devotees gather at Har Ki Pauri Ghat to offer prayers during Kumbh Mela 2021, in Haridwar. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HARIDWAR: Kumbh Mela Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal admitted that it is difficult to ensure social distancing norms during the second 'Shahi snan' where massive crowds have gathered to take a holy dip in River Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

"We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats," Gunjyal said.

"A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats so we are unable to enforce social distancing here," he said.

Gunjyal said, "General public will be allowed here till 7 am. After that, this area will be reserved for akharas".

The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second will be held today and on April 14, the third royal bath will be taken by the 13 Akhadas.

Uttarakhand reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday taking the total number of the cases in the state to 1,08,812.

The active cases in the state now stand at 7,323.

