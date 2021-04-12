STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan becomes second state after Maharashtra to cross 10 million vaccination mark

Till Sunday, 99.83 lakh doses were administered and the figure has crossed the 10 million mark now, Sharma said.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan has become the second state in the country to administer more than 10 million doses of the vaccine against coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday.

Maharashtra was the first state in the country to cross the 10 million vaccination mark. The state had administered 1,00,38,421 doses till Sunday noon. Sharma congratulated the medical staff of the state and said the milestone was achieved on Monday afternoon.

Beginning April 1, jabs have been administered to people above 45 years of age, Sharma said, adding that the vaccination is being done at 3,380 government and 188 private sites in the state.

