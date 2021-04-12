STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC adjourns to April 19 hearing in case related to COVID-19 spread in children shelter homes

A Bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Vineet Saran adjourned the matter for next Monday as Justice Saran did not have relevant documents of the case.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for April 19 hearing in a case taken by it suo moto relating to COVID-19 spread in children shelter homes across the country.

Amicus Curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal, who is assisting the court in the case, said that he will ensure the documents are sent to the Bench.

Earlier, the Bench had passed a slew of directions in the case and ordered all the state governments to provide necessary infrastructure, stationaries, books, and other equipment to Child Care Institutions for online classes on the basis of recommendation made by District Child Protection Units within 30 days.

It had also asked that states should ensure that the required number of teachers are also made available to teach children in the child care institutions.

The top court passing the directions to cater to the educational needs of Child Care Institutions and children who have been restored to families from these institutions had also ordered that extra classes if needed should also be imparted to children to equip them for final exams to take place.

TAGS
Supreme Court Coronavirus COVID-19
