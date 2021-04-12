STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushil Chandra appointed as Chief Election Commissioner

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:00 PM

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra

Sushil Chandra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.

According to a statement issued by the Legislative Department of the ministry, Chandra will assume charge on April 13. Incumbent Sunil Arora demits office on Monday.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year. New assemblies have to be constituted before their five year term ends.

