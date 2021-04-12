STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh reports 13,685 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths; active tally at 81,576

Over 75 lakh persons were administered COVID-19 vaccine in UP, including over 12. 7 lakh who got the second dose.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus

Devotees stand in a queue as they undergo thermal screening amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, at Prem temple in Vrindavan. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 13,685 new COVID-19 cases while 72 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,224, a senior official said here.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,05,619 and the active caseload is 81,576.

"In the past 24 hours, 13,685 fresh cases were reported while 3,197 were discharged in this period.

There are 81,576 active cases while 6,14,819 were treated and discharged.

The state reported a total of 9,224 deaths till now since the start of the pandemic," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The state recorded 72 deaths, the highest single-day toll this month, according to official figures.

Among the total active cases, 44,196 patients are in home isolation, he said, adding that on Sunday over 1.92 lakh samples were tested and the total samples tested rose to over 3.69 crores.

In the state, over 75 lakh persons were administered COVID-19 vaccine, including over 12. 7 lakh who got the second dose as well, he said.

