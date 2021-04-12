STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venkaiah Naidu calls for ending gender discrimination in society

Published: 12th April 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 11:00 PM

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for ending every form of gender discrimination in society and underlined the need to ensure equal rights to women in every field.

Referring to Gargi and Maitreyi, two renowned women scholars of Vedic times, Naidu said that India has a rich history of women leaders in every field.

Noting that the divine feminine was worshipped in the form of 'Shakti' in ancient India, he called for reversing the decline in the values as reflected in widespread discrimination against women in society.

He made these remarks while releasing a commemorative postage stamp in memory of the former chief of the Brahma Kumaris Rajyogini Dadi Janki here.

The vice president praised the Brahma Kumaris for being a women led organisation, an official statement said.

He said the worldwide movement has been an exemplary champion of empowerment and independence of women, demonstrating the fact that spiritual attainments transcend gender-based distinction.

Stressing that spirituality is the basis of all religions, Naidu said that only spiritual knowledge can ensure true peace, unity and harmony in the world.

Observing that today's individualistic lifestyle has increased the possibility of conflict with one's social or natural environment, the vice president said that spirituality unites an individual with his social and natural environment. When such harmony exists, one can contribute positively to society and the world, he said.

