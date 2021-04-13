Bihar deputed three IAS officers to monitor coronavirus

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a move aimed at ensuring proper arrangements to fight out against the Covid-19, the government in Bihar on Tuesday deputed three IAS officers included former district magistrate of Vaishali,at the PMCH,the NMCH and the AIIMS.

The notification was issued on Tuesday directing the officers concerned to take the monitoring responsibility at assigned places with immediate effect.

Rajiv Raushan,who is the additional secretary at rural development department,has been deputed at PMCH while Raj Kumar has been deputed at AIIMS and Pankaj Dixit at NMCH.

The state health department has empowered them to ensure proper management for Covid-19 positive cases and other medical services at a time when all the concerned medical institutions are facing pressure due to rise in positive cases.

