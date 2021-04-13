STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to hold 2,000 small 'potho sabhas' in and around Kolkata addressed by Shah, Nadda and others

Keeping in mind the convenience of people, these meetings will take place in the evening in easy-to-access areas such as housing societies and community centres, among others.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during an election campaign rally in support of party candidates. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to woo voters in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a massive public outreach campaign from Tuesday during which more than 2,000 street corner meetings will be held in over 40 assembly seats, party leaders said on Monday.

Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, top union ministers and senior party leaders will also address these meetings or "potho sabhas" of up to 500 people, said a party functionary who is involved in handling the BJP's election campaign in the state.

The party is adding the 'potho sabhas' to its already high-octane campaign in West Bengal to make inroads in Kolkata and its surrounding region, seen as a stronghold of the state's ruling TMC which had trounced the BJP in this region during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, despite a surge in the saffron party's vote share across the state.

Keeping in mind the convenience of people, these meetings will take place in the evening in easy-to-access areas such as housing societies and community centres, among others.

The campaign will start with senior party leader Amit Shah addressing meetings in Dum Dum and Baranagar assembly constituencies on Tuesday, the BJP leader said.

Considering the unique features of this urban area which is facing several governance and infrastructure-related issues, the BJP's West Bengal unit has planned this massive public outreach campaign in over 40 assembly constituencies in and around the city, he said.

The party's national and state leaders will reach out to the various communities residing in Kolkata to share with them the BJP's vision for the city in specific and the state in general, he said.

Party leaders said Kolkata has been the home ground of many significant movements in Indian history.

However, due to the neglect by state governments of the past, the city and its people have been facing issues on multiple fronts such as crumbling infrastructure, inadequate healthcare facilities, lack of economic growth and growing concern over the safety of women, among others.

Four phases of Assembly elections in West Bengal are over and another four phases are left.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 BJP JP Nadda Amit Shah Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp