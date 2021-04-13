STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds India's vaccination drive, says speed is satisfactory

A total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday.

Published: 13th April 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

PATNA: Extolling the central government's efforts in vaccinating people of the country against COVID-19, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the vaccination speed in the country is satisfactory.

"The second wave of COVID-19 is a global phenomenon. What is important is how the government is responding. Till today, around 11 crore doses of vaccines have been administered. It is a satisfactory speed," Prasad said.

Speaking about 'Tika Utsav', the Union Minister said the way people are coming forward to vaccinate themselves shows they are fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wish to fight against the virus collectively.

PM Modi, on Sunday, had called the 'Tika Utsav', COVID-19 mass vaccination festival, the beginning of the second big war against coronavirus and emphasised social hygiene along with personal hygiene.

A total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday.

Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered on Monday.

On Tuesday, India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698, comprising 9.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The third phase of coronavirus vaccination for all above 45 years has begun across the country on the 76 the day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccination COVID vaccine Coronavirus Ravi Shankar Prasad Coronavirus India
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp