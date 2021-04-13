STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Give relief, ramp up health infra: Fadnavis on Maharashtra curfew

Refraining from calling the curbs as lockdown, the CM, in his address via social media, had said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday.

Published: 13th April 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases, senior BJP leader said the MVA government must give concessions in electricity bills, property tax and GST.

Refraining from calling the curbs as lockdown, the CM, in his address via social media, had said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday.

He had added that section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place.

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis said, "The state seems to have not offered any concessions in electricity bills, property tax or GST. Similarly, no financial assistance announced for salon operators, small businessman, flower vendors among others. These comprise of a major labour force who will have no means of earnings."

"The state should immediate use the reserved fund of Rs 3,300 crore for restricting COVID-19 spread. It should be utilised for adding more beds and procurement of medical equipment. The state should issue directives accordingly," he further said.

The leader of opposition in the Assembly said the government's priority should be to improve health services, increase availability of ventilators, remdesivir injections, oxygen supply, oxygenated beds etc in order to minimise the suffering of patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra curfew COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp