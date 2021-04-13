IAF inducts Light Bullet Proof Vehicles to enhance airbase security

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has inducted Light Bullet Proof Vehicles (LBVPs) for enhancing its airbases' security.

The vehicle that looked like a mini-truck was put on display on Tuesday.

The LBPVs, which weigh six tonnes, can withstand any type of bullet and grenade attack and would help in countering any terrorist attack. They can carry six Garud commandos or Quick Reaction Team members.

The induction of LBVPs has come ahead of the proposed review of the security challenges by top commanders of the Air Force.