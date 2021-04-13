STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh High Court allows 15-year-old rape victim to terminate her 28-week pregnancy 

The HC allowed the petition on April 9 after taking the report of the chief medical officer on record, she said.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed a 15-year-old rape victim to terminate her 28-week pregnancy.

Justice Vishal Dhagat directed medical experts to terminate the pregnancy of the 15-year-old daughter of the petitioner by taking utmost care and precaution as per standard guidelines said advocate Sharda Dubey who represented the mother of the girl.

The HC allowed the petition on April 9 after taking the report of the chief medical officer on record, she said.

As per provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, abortion beyond 20-weeks of pregnancy can be performed only with the high court's permission.

The girl was raped by her cousin in November 2020 when her parents and other members of the family were away for work, Dubey said.

The parents reported the matter to the police on March 19, 2021, after they noticed physical changes in their daughter.

"If pregnancy is not terminated, there are remote chances that the baby will be born alive and chances of survival are very low. Even if the baby survives then she can suffer from a physical and mental disability.

"There is no psychiatric disorder but the petitioner's daughter does not seem to be mature enough to take care of her baby," Dubey said quoting the report of the chief medical officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp