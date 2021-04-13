Maharashtra: Nine COVID-19 patients die in Nallasopara due to alleged Oxygen shortage

By PTI

PALGHAR: At least nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday at two different hospitals at Nallasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a police official said.

He said a large number of people gathered at the hospitals as the rumour spread that the deaths were caused due to the shortage of medical oxygen.

While seven patients, including two women, died at a hospital, two patients died at another hospital, he added.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

The situation was closely monitored by senior police inspectors of Tulinj and Nallasopara police stations and senior officers, he added.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya tweeted that seven COVID-19 Patients died at a hospital in Nallasopara due to "defect in oxygen supply".

No medical officer from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) or any other senior official was available for comments.