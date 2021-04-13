STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai reports 7898 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths; 11,263 recover

Also, 11,263 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 4,34,941, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai.

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,35,017, while 26 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The fresh cases were nearly 1,000 higher than Monday when 6,905 infections were reported.

With this, the number of active cases stood at 86,866 in the financial capital, it said. The BMC said 26 fresh deaths took the toll to 12,086.

With 49,320 more tests conducted to detect coronavirus, the number of samples examined so far rose to 46,99,507, the civic body said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the city was 81 per cent, while growth rate of cases between April 6 and 12 stood at 1.79 per cent, it said. There are 89 active containment zones in Mumbai, where 970 buildings have been sealed, the BMC added.

