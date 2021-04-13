STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 25 lakh vaccine doses administered on day 3 of 'Tika Utsav': Government

On an average, 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional on any given day but 67,893 CVCs were operational on Tuesday, marking a rise of 21,000 operational vaccination centres.

Published: 13th April 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 25 lakh vaccine doses were administered on the third day of the 'Tika Utsav' on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of vaccines given in the country so far to 11,10,33,925, the Union health ministry said.

On an average, 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional on any given day but 67,893 CVCs were operational on Tuesday, marking a rise of 21,000 operational vaccination centres.

Workplace vaccinations have also enabled a high turnout of beneficiaries, it said. According to a provisional report till 8 PM, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,10,33,925.

This includes 90,48,079 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,80,569 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,01,33,706 frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 50,09,457 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,55,65,610 and 8,17,955 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 4,24,18,287 and 24,60,262  individuals aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

According to the provisional report, 25,00,883 vaccine doses had been administered till 8 PM on Tuesday. Of these, 21,22,686 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 3,78,197 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of HCWs. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India opened vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tika Utsav COVUD 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp