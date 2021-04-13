STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC, Congress, Left depend on 'outsiders'; BJP chief minister in Bengal will be 'son of soil': Amit Shah 

He said that Banerjee, also Trinamool Congress supremo, terms him and Modi as outsiders but her party depends on votes from illegal immigrants.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during an election campaign ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NAGRAKATA:  Taking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her oft-repeated 'outsider' barb against him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing her of lack of knowledge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that it is the Trinamool Congress, Left and Congress who have to depend on outsiders.

He said that Banerjee, also Trinamool Congress supremo, terms him and Modi as outsiders but her party depends on votes from illegal immigrants.

"Am I an outsider? Am I not a citizen of the country? Didi terms the country's prime minister as an outsider," Shah told a poll rally at this tea garden town in Dooars area of Jalpaiguri district. Banerjee's knowledge is "very little", he said.

"Let me tell you Didi who are outsiders. The communists have imported their ideology from China and Russia. The leadership of Congress too is from outside - it has come from Italy.

ALSO READ | Gorkha problem to be fixed after BJP comes to power in Bengal: Amit Shah

"And the Trinamool Congress' vote bank is from outside - the illegal immigrants," the top BJP leader said.

Shah said he was born in this country and will turn to ashes in this land.

"So how can I be an outsider?" Banerjee has been almost daily accusing the BJP leadership of being outsiders in West Bengal and bringing in goons from other states for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Shah said the TMC supremo "cannot deceive the people of the state for long" since BJP's chief minister for West Bengal will be a son of the soil.

He maintained that Mamata Banerjee, who has been demanding his resignation, will have to go on May 2, the day when the state election result will be declared.

"This election is not about my resignation, but it is of yours (Banerjee's)."

Banerjee had last demanded Shah's resignation for the firing by central forces at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar in which four people were killed in the fourth phase of polling on April 10.

Shah claimed that the chief minister has not raised the wages of tea garden workers, while she has been regularly abusing Modi "the son of a tea-seller".

The union minister said that all refugees will be given citizenship by the BJP and alleged that Banerjee is unwilling to give them the right because she fears that her vote bank will not be happy with that.

If voted to power BJP will ensure that an AIIMS hospital comes up in north Bengal as the people of the area have to travel to Kolkata for treatment of serious ailments.

"Modiji has come with 115 schemes for Bengal and Didi has given 115 scams," Shah said hitting out at teh ruling TMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP TMC Bengal elections 2021 Bengal assembly elections
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp