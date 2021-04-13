STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Santosh Gangwar, two BJP MPs test positive for COVID-19

I don't have any kind of symptom, I request that all the people who came in contact with me, please follow the Corona safety rules. Together we will win this epidemic, Gangwar said.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar (File |EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to inform you that my "Corona test report has come positive". I don't have any kind of symptom, I request that all the people who came in contact with me, please follow the Corona safety rules. Together we will win this epidemic," tweeted Santosh Gangwar.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive too for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the MP urged people to take all precautions.

"Friends, today my COVID-19 report has come positive. I have started immediate treatment. COVID-19 cases are increasing. All of you also take care of yourself," he tweeted in Hindi.

His colleague from Chhattisgarh's Durg, Saroj Pandey, on Tuesday informed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, she informed about her coronavirus report and urged the people who have come in contact with her to get tested.

"My reports for COVID-19 have come positive today. In consultation with the doctors, I have been admitted to the AIIMS, Delhi. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days please get tested," Pandey tweeted.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,36,89,453.

