WB polls: Election Commission warns Suvendu Adhikari for March 29 speech

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Election Commission of India has warned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over a speech delivered by him on March 29, for which he had filed a reply on April 9.

The Election Commission has advised him to desist from using such statements while making public utterances when Model Code of Conduct is in force.

An order from the EC stated, "Whereas, the Commission has issued a notice dated April 8 to Suvendu Adhikari, candidate of BJP from 210-Nandigram Assembly Constituency for violation of provisions contained in clause (2) and (3) of Part 1 of 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates' during ongoing General Election to Legislative Assembly of West Bengal."

Whereas the Commission has received a reply from Suvendu Adhikari to the aforesaid Notice on April 9 and whereas Suvendu Adhikari in the aforesaid reply, has inter-alia submitted the following:-

He firmly believes in free, fair and impartial election where there is no ill will between candidates and no personal attack is made while criticism the political opponents.

He respectfully states that he had no malafide intention to criticize anyone personally or make any offensive or derogatory statement against anyone. he has always remained cautious and refrained from making any statements which would hurt anyone. In addition, he has never appealed to the citizens in caste or communal lines for securing votes.

He reiterates that he has not violated any provision of MCC, however, he will be more careful in future. His party and himself have firm belief and respects democracy and democratic institutions like Election Commission of India and would abide by any directives of ECI.

Whereas, the Commission has carefully considered the reply and is of the considered view that Suvendu Adhikari has violated Para 2 and 3 of Part 1 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates.

Now therefore the Commission hereby warns Suvendu Adhikari and advises him to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage "Khela" (game of power) on Thursday in the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls.

The constituency witnessed a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.