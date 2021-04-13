STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Why do you blame PM for everything?': Rajnath Singh says Didi's conduct unbecoming of a CM

The Union Defence Minister also slammed Banerjee for speaking and protesting against the Election Commission after the agency on Monday put a ban on her preventing her from campaigning.

Published: 13th April 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh address at an election public rally, in Swarupnagar. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS (West Bengal): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Swarupnagar on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying her conduct is unbecoming of a CM.

"You talk nonsense about our PM. Why do you blame him for everything? I have also been a Chief Minister, I know how a CM should behave," Rajnath said.

The Union Defence Minister also slammed Banerjee for speaking and protesting against the Election Commission after the agency on Monday put a ban on her preventing her from campaigning.

"EC has banned her for 24 hours citing MCC violation. She's now against the EC. Didi, can you spare anyone?" Singh asked.

The BJP leader also alleged that bombs were being made to attack opponents in the state.

"I saw on TV that there's a bomb factory here. I thought it was a government factory, but bombs were made to attack opponents. How was it possible to make bombs under the CM's leadership? If BJP government is formed, there will be either bombs or us," the minister further said.

The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing Assembly elections in the state will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

