STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3,29,056 more vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The state on Monday vaccinated 6,938 healthcare professionals, 18,854 frontline workers, 1,88,553 people in the 45-59 age group and having comorbidities and 1,14,711 senior citizens (total 3,29,056).

Published: 14th April 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a Covid vaccine to a woman at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram bn

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has carried out the vaccination of 3,29,056 more people against COVID-19, taking the cumulative figure to 1,05,71,680, said a state health department official on Tuesday.

The state on Monday vaccinated 6,938 healthcare professionals, 18,854 frontline workers, 1,88,553 people in the 45-59 age group and having comorbidities and 1,14,711 senior citizens (total 3,29,056), he said.

With this, 12,78,391 healthcare workers and 15,58,299 frontline workers have received vaccine doses so far, the official said.

Similarly, the state has inoculated 33,83,427 people in the 45-59 age group and with comorbidities, and 43,51,563 senior citizens till date, he said.

The nationwide vaccination against COVID-19 started on January 16 with healthcare professionals and was later extended to other priority groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COIVD 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp