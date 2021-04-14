India & France pledge to strengthen strategic ties
He was to call on PM Narendra Modi later on Tuesday. The visit is aimed at boosting cooperation between India and France, including in the Indo-Pacific region.
NEW DELHI: EAM S Jaishankar on Tuesday held discussions with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian where the two leaders talked about cooperation in trade and defence as well as bilateral, regional and global issues.
“A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian. India and France will advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. La Drian arrived in India on Monday on a four-day visit.
The visit is aimed at boosting cooperation between India and France, including in the Indo-Pacific region. The visit comes amid French media reports suggesting corruption in the Rafale deal with India. India had signed a pact with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. Dassault Aviation has delivered 14 aircraft to the IAF so far.
“Excellent meeting b/w @JY_LeDrian @francediplo_EN & @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia. The ministers discussed all aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership, regional & global challenges and cooperation at the #UNSC,” French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.