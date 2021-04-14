STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical oxygen suppliers in Pune facing difficulty in procuring liquid oxygen

Oxygen

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PUNE: As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so has the demand for medical oxygen in the district. One of the medical oxygen suppliers in Pune said that they are facing difficulties in procuring liquid oxygen from manufacturers.

Pune-based United Gas owner Atul Nalawade on Tuesday said, "For last 4-5 days, there has been a shortage of liquid oxygen due to huge demand."

The demand for oxygen in the Pune district has gone up drastically in the past couple of days. Nalawade said, "Since March 10-11, demand for medical oxygen has gradually increased now it has increased by around 3.5 times."

The medical oxygen supplier further said, "Our 95 per cent supply goes to hospitals. We supply oxygen to over 30 hospitals in Pune."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said the state has requested the Centre for the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It further said that the state saw the maximum casualties at 258 in the last 24 hours.  

