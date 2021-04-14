STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people entering its premises with symptoms

The circular added that there shall not be any crowding or loitering in the campus and movement in common areas should be only for specific purposes and be completed within the minimum time.

Published: 14th April 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In light of the growing concerns amid a sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases and as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of infection, the Supreme Court has made a Covid-19 test mandatory for everyone who enters its premises with symptoms of the disease.

The Supreme Court has come out with additional guidelines for entrants to the premises, which state that "all the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, i.e. the registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff, etc., if showing any symptoms similar to those notified for Covid-19 infection shall subject themselves to Rapid/RT-PCR test."

All controlling officers will ensure that the staff in their control wears masks, maintains physical distancing and frequently sanitizes or wash hands and follow the prescribed COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the circular issued by the apex court stated.

It also stated that persons with notified symptoms like fever, cough, body ache, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea, etc. shall restrict themselves from coming to office/premises, isolate themselves immediately and seek medical advice.

The circular further added that there shall not be any crowding or loitering in the campus and movement in common areas should be only for specific purposes and be completed within the minimum time.

The lift should not be used by more than three persons at a time and shall be used only for going upwards; for coming downstairs, stairs should be used, it added.

"The aforesaid measures shall be in addition to the existing protocols already in place vide Circulars issued by the Registry from time to time, and such other steps as may have been taken with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection within the Supreme Court of India premises," the circular stated.

The top court has been functioning only in a virtual mode as Covid-19 cases surge both inside and outside courtrooms.

According to sources, as of Saturday, over 40 members of court staff tested positive for Covid-19 disease. The court has more than 3,400 employees.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID-19 test
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp