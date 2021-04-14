Two JeM terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, along with three over ground workers (OGWs), have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Inspector-General of Kashmir police Vijay Kumar informed that JeM terrorists Zaheen Javaid Dar and Javaid Ahmed Dar along with three OGWs have been arrested by Kulgam police.

More details awaited.