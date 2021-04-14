STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t cower down to intimidation, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata comes out after EC embargo ends to remind opposition of her days as a street fighter

Published: 14th April 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

People come out in support of Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday | Pti

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Shortly after the 24-hour ban imposed by Election Commission on campaigning by her ended at 8 pm on Tuesday, a combative Mamata Banerjee lambasted “central agencies”, in a dig at the poll panel without naming it. She claimed that ‘intimidation tactics’ won’t stop her as the Trinamool Congress supremo reminded them that she was a street fighter. 

“Why they are scared of me? The central agencies are in full swing against our party and workers. They are working at the behest of the BJP. It is Modi and Shah who are sending central agencies in Bengal,” Mamata said, addressing rallies at Barasat and Bidhannagar, both in 24 Parganas. In her first rally at Barasat at 8.05 pm, Mamata announced she will visit Cooch Behar on Wednesday as the EC’s two-day restriction barring political parties visiting the district. 

Hitting out at Union Home minister Amit Shah, Mamata said, “He is visiting a house and BJP’s IT cell is circulating the photograph as if he is visiting every doorstep in Bengal. People of Bengal realise that this is BJP’s trick and it will not work.” The CM asserted that the people of Bengal would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign. “The BJP can campaign and I am not allowed to campaign. I will not say anything people of Bengal will take call on it. They are watching everything,” she said.

TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O Brien put out a tweet in support of his party leader. “You banned her till 8pm. She will speak at 8.01 pm.” Prior to this, Mamata undertook a three and half hour dharna against the EC’s decision to ban her for campaign for 24 hours. The EC had barred Mamata from campaigning from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.  

For her sit-in, Mamata began her sit-in alone next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with the security personnel having cordoned off the area.  A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, “No party member was allowed anywhere near the site of the dharna. She sat there alone.” Criticising Mamata over her decision to hold a protest in the city, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said the TMC supremo has “no regard for the poll panel”. “There have been instances when the EC banned our leaders from campaigning. ...What she did is unacceptable.” 

OPPOSITION LEADERS COME OUT IN SUPPORT
Earlier in the day, opposition leaders came in support of Mamata as they slammed the poll body for its ban on the West Bengal chief minister. DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday said the Election Commission must remain impartial and neutral towards all parties. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too expressed his support for Mamata, calling her a “Bengal Tigress.” Similarly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the poll panel of acting like a BJP cell. In Patna, Tejashwi said the ban imposed on the campaigning against Mamata by the EC was illogical and unwarranted. 

