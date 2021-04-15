STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

6 pm to 5 am curfew in entire Rajasthan from Friday

'Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 pm,' the government order said.

Published: 15th April 2021 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Deserted view of Broad market in Kochi during Janata Curfew. (Photo |Express /A Sanesh)

For representational purpose. (Photo |Express /A Sanesh)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16.

The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the state government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire state.

The order imposing the night curfew in the entire state was issued on late Wednesday evening.

"Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 pm," the government order said.

According to the new guideline, all educational and coaching institutes and libraries too will remain closed from April 16 to 30.

The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.

The directions related to the marriage and social functions will apply from April 16 to May 31, the order said.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the order said, adding there will be no permission for any kind of public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious events, procession, fairs and festivals.

Worship at religious places too will be performed only by the authorities of the religious places and the arrangement of online darshan will continue.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, amusement parks and other places for entertainments will be closed and there will be no permission to operate swimming pools and gyms.

Restaurants and clubs will be allowed to open only with 50 percent seating capacity, the order said, adding the restaurants and clubs will follow the night curfew directions but home delivery will be allowed only till 8 pm.

In all government and private offices with more than 100 employees, 50 percent of staff will be allowed and the rest will work from home.

If there is a positive case, the workplace will be closed for 72 hours, the order said. Restrictions were also imposed on public transports.

Only two passengers will be allowed in auto-rickshaws apart from the driver while in four-wheeler cabs, 50 percent of the seating capacity apart from the driver will be permissible, it said.

In buses, 50 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed. No passenger will be allowed to travel while standing in public transport.

For private vehicles, the number of occupants shall not be more than the permissible limit. In the guidelines, the government also insisted on following all important measures like maintaining social distance and wearing of face masks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp