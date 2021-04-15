STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After surge in COVID cases, Bihar may order weekend lockdown, curfew soon

CM Nitish Kumar said that the COVID-19 cases have started spreading to some rural pockets apart from urban areas in Bihar.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: An massive surge in COVID-19 cases taking the count to over 2.95 lakh on Thursday has evidently alarmed the state of Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the Covid positives is also being reported from rural areas apart from urban pockets and the state is badly falling in the second wave in India.

Speaking to the media after taking the second jab at IGIMS on Thursday, Kumar said that the state government is keeping strict vigil on the emerging trends of the pandemic and would go to any extent to check it after the all party meet on April 17 chaired by the governor.

"Our officers and the minister also are speaking to everyone within and outside the state and ensuring immediate returning of all those who want to return to Bihar from other states," he said, replying to a specific query regarding imposition of either curfew or lockdown in the state ahead.

He stated that the COVID-19 has started spreading in some rural pockets apart from urban, which has made the state government to enforce the safety guidelines across the state.

"We have now ramped up the testing count to nearly 1 lakh daily and hoping to exceed it soon. We will act strongly if the situation continues persisting worsening," he hinted about the state's move to be taken ahead.

Meanwhile, reliable sources said that the state government may place five to six cities including Patna under curfew or a week long lockdown after April 17.

The cities apart from Patna ikely to be placed under curfew or lockdown are Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Saran, Begusarai and Munger.

On Thursday, Bihar reported the highest single day spike in positive cases - 6,133 - the highest of second wave.

In Bihar, everyday 7 to 10 patients die in Patna besides deaths reported from other parts.

As many as 24 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours in the state till Thursday evening, drastically reducing the recovery rate to 89.79% from over 97%.

The shortage of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals is also impending to such an extent that the DM Patna had to depute magistrates to monitor the supply.

The Patna DM ordered the agencies to supply 90 per cent of total production of oxygen cylinders to Patna through the state industry department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Coronavirus lockdown Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp