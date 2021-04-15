Authorities tin-fence Lucknow cremation ground after video of Covid pyres goes viral

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: A day after a video showing mass funeral pyres at Lucknow cremation ground -- Bhainsakund-- surfaced on social media platforms, the Lucknow Municipal authorities got the cremation ground fortified with tin sheets erected all around the area to block the view of the cremation ground from the general public.

On Thursday, a number of videos went viral on social media showing men fitting the tin sheet wall around the crematorium boundary.

Tin sheets are being set up as a cover to prevent people taking pictures at Bhainsakund cremation site in Lucknow. Yesterday the videos and pictures of burning pyres at Bhainsakund had created a furore.

Lucknow has been topping the list of fresh active cases contributing around one-fourth to the total number of fresh active cases on state tally on a

daily basis. Lucknow reported 5,183 fresh cases of COVID with 26 deaths on Thursday.

Till Thursday, Lucknow had a total of 35,885 active Covid cases and has already registered 1,420 deaths.

In Lucknow, there has been a huge rush of bodies to crematoriums and people are being made to wait for hours to cremate the body of their dear ones.

The city civic body has decided to procure more electric crematoriums to make sure the families of Covid victims do not face problems in conducting the last rites. To meet the rush, Lucknow municipal authorities have also decided to keep around 50 pyres ready on a daily basis to handle the rush.