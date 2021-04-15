China thought it could push us with tech advantage, says CDS Gen Rawat

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday that China went into an aggressive mode against India as a plan to change the status quo at the LAC against which New Delhi stood firm and gained international support.

General Rawat said India will never get pushed. “They (Chinese) tried to change the status quo by using disruptive technology without resorting to force. They thought India would succumb to the pressure in the face of technological advances that apparently had,” Rawat said at Raisina Dialogue 2021.

“India has stood firm on the northern borders, and we have proved that we will not get pushed. In whatever we have been able to achieve in standing firm, in preventing a change of status quo, we have been able to gather world support.”

The Indian Army and the PLA have been in a state of standoff at various points at the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May last year. “It is Chinese advancement in disruptive technology which is leading them to believe that they can compel other nations to succumb.

China has been able to create disruptive technologies which can paralyse vital networks of the adversary… and they believe that just by a little pushing and shoving, they would be able to compel nations to give in to their demands,” said the CDS.

There are some nations, said Gen Rawat, who think “they make their own rules and regulations” leading to conflicts. “That’s what we are witnessing on our northern borders,” he added.