Congress to launch own TV channel on April 24, won't be available on satellite or OTT

The party said that INC TV digital media is a small beginning to break the shackles of slavery, which is against the thinking of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 15th April 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress Wednesday announced the launch of its digital media platform ‘INC TV’ to help put forth the views of all sections of the society that are currently not being shown. The channel will be formally launched on April 24, but will not be on the Satellite or OTT .

Initially, it will be in Hindi and English but may be expanded in regional languages too. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the Constitution of India is good but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to spread his own ideology.

“Modiji is trying to scare journalists and leaders. Every minute there is a crime committed against the Dalits and oppressed sections in the country,” he alleged.

Announcing the launch of INC TV on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Kharge said that he was a key architect of India’s Constitution and fought for the rights of oppressed sections of the society and wanted every thought to be heard but what is happening today is just the opposite.

The party said that INC TV digital media is a small beginning to break the shackles of slavery, which is against the thinking of Mahatma Gandhi.

party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the platform will be formally launched on 'Panchayati Raj Day' and will help raise the voice of the downtrodden and oppressed sections of the society.

Surjewala said the digital platform will air eight hours of live programming from April 24, but will not be on the Satellite or OTT.

Initially, the language used will only be Hindi and English, but may be expanded in regional languages too.

He clarified that the same would be headed by a journalist and would help put forth the views of all sections of the society that are currently not being shown.

Kharge said the Constitution of India is good but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to spread his own ideology.

He said Babasaheb Ambedkar, a key architect of India's constitution, fought for the rights of oppressed sections of the society and wanted every thought to be taken care of and heard, but what is happening today is just the opposite.

"Modi ji is trying to scare journalists and leaders. Every minute there is a crime committed against the Dalits and oppressed sections in the country," he alleged.

Kharge stated Ambedkar had said that one has to be knowledgeable and not remain ignorant and that is even more relevant today, when Prime Minister Modi is attacking the Constitution and constitutional institutions as part of a predetermined conspiracy.

Surjewala said the move will help break the shackles of slavery in the media and put an end to worshipping of one individual.

The Congress has been accusing the mainstream media of not showing their views, alleging that the media sector is only showing the government picture.

"Today, when there is darkness all around and there is an environment of mental slavery, where an individual arrogant ruler is worshipped, there is a need to attain freedom from individual worship and the mind has to be free of shackles," he told reporters.

"The INC TV digital media is a small beginning to break the shackles of slavery, which is against the thinking of Mahatma Gandhi," Surjewala told reporters.

He added that there is subjugation of thoughts and dissent in the media space, where the difference of opinion is not recognised.

Surjewala said the NaMo Tv is an example symbolising individual-worship.

He said the whole idea behind the digital TV concept is to have dissemination of views and opinions of different sections of the society, especially that of the poor and oppressed classes.

"The idea is that different shades of opinion must be placed on the table, as 'one size fits all' does not suit everyone and works in a diverse country like ours. This is not for eulogising or celebrating one person or ideology," he said.

The platform is an attempt to help the party convey its message to the people directly and raise issues of importance, he said.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev claimed that the Modi government has consistently worked against the interests of Dalits and oppressed sections.

NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan alleged that the government does not want children of Dalits to get good education and that is why the Scheduled Caste sub-plan has been done away with and scholarships to Dalits are on the decline.

He said there are still 14,336 vacancies under reserved category in various government departments to be filled with SCs/STs.

(With PTI Inputs)

