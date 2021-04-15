COVID patient dies after ward boy allegedly removes oxygen support in MP hospital

By ANI

SHIVPURI: A man battling with COVID-19 has died at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri after a ward boy allegedly removed oxygen support.

The family members demanded strict action against the hospital staff. However, an investigation has been ordered into the matter, as per the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Shivpuri, Arjun Lal Sharma.

The deceased, Surendra Sharma has died on Wednesday morning.

"My father was having a breathing problem. His condition was not good and he was given oxygen support. But last night, the hospital staff removed his oxygen supply. When I reach here, I requested the staff including a nurse to give him the oxygen but they denied and that is why he lost his life," said Deepak Tiwari, the son of the deceased.

According to the CMHO, a team of three doctors has been formed and they will submit the report within 48 hours. After that further actions will be taken.

"There is no crisis in oxygen in our hospital. Still, we will look into the matter and guilty will be punished definitely, " the CMHO said.

We will investigate the matter, he added.