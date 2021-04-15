STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India crosses 11.70 crore

A total of 26,02,375 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Thursday, the 90th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

NEW DELHI: The total number of vaccinations across the country surpassed the 11.70 crore mark on Thursday, with more than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm, according to the Union health ministry.

As many as 67,400 COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 22,400 operational vaccination centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day).

Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,70,96,037, as per the 8 pm provisional report.

These include 90,82,153 healthcare workers(HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,33,982 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,90,850 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 51,51,557 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,86,76,098 and 9,84,785 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second doses respectively, while 4,41,90,147 and 30,86,465 individuals above 60 have taken the first and second doses respectively.

Out of these 20,59,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 5,42,502 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine, according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

