Gujarat postpones class 10, 12 board exams amid COVID-19 surge

Many other states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have also postponed their state board exams in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Students in exam hall

Students wearing protective masks appear in the higher secondary school examination. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: Amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday postponed the state board examinations for class 10th and 12th till further announcement on May 15.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's office also said students of class 1st to 9th and of 11th will be mass promoted to the next class. A decision on the new dates of the exams will be taken after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15.

"In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 and 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, and mass promotion for students of std 1 to 9 and 11. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," the CMO said in a tweet.

The decision to postpone Class 10th and 12th board exams in Gujarat came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of its board exams for Class 10 students and postponed for those in Class 12.

Many other states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have also postponed their state board exams in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The students of CBSE Class 10, whose exams have been cancelled, will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, if students are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the internal assessment, they can also appear for the examination once the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal.

