Kin of diseased covid patient vandalise hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur; allege negligence

By ANI

BHAGALPUR: Upset and angry over the death of a Covid infected patient allegedly due to medical negligence, his family members vandalised a government hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur .

The deceased patient was identified as Brijesh Maharaj. Maharaj died in the ICU ward Bhagalpur's Mayaganj hospital on Wednesday.

The kin of the deceased patient has alleged that he has died due to the negligence by the authorities of the hospital.

The deceased's nephew Pravin Jha told ANI that the patient was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7 while he was admitted to Mayaganj hospital in Bhagalpur on April 9.

"The ICU did not have any facility. There is no one to take care of the patients. We have to nudge them for the same," Jha said.

"My uncle lost his life due to negligence by doctors and nurses," he added.

The Superintendent of Mayaganj hospital was recently removed but the situation here remained the same.

There are 20,149 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar while the death toll due to the infection has mounted to 1,630.