Rajasthan bypolls: BJP leader draws Rajput ire for comments on warrior king Maharana Pratap

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the final phase of campaigning for three by-elections due in Rajasthan on April 17, the BJP has earned the ire of Rajput outfits over a controversial remark made by senior party leader Gulab Chand Kataria on warrior king Maharana Pratap.

Though the opposition leader apologised saying his “selection of words” for the Mewar king was not right, Karni Sena activists directed their ire at BJP posters blackening Kataria’s pictures at the party office in Jaipur and threatened to blacken his face as well.

They also demanded his sacking as leader of the Opposition. T rouble for Kataria began after he addressed a public gathering in Rajsamand on Sunday.

“Our ancestors fought for years. The recent example is Maharana Pratap. Was he bitten by a mad dog that he left his kingdom and fort to wander in jungles? For whom did he do it?”

Kataria asked in Hindi in his speech at an election meeting organised for party candidate Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand.

His remark triggered anger among the Rajputs and video clipsnof his speech went viral. Udaipur’s royal family scion Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar charged that undignified language was used for Maharana Pratap whose “name is synonymous with valour and struggle”.

In a message on his Facebook page, Lakshyaraj, also a descendant of Maharana Pratap, said words should be chosen carefully. Rajput youths defaced Kataria’s posters in Jaipur and shouted slogans against him.

Narayan Singh Divrala, the district president of Shree Rajput Karni Sena said: “Kataria has insulted Maharana Pratap by using such a language. The next time we see him, we will blacken his face.” Kataria soon came out with an apology.

“I respect Maharana Pratap. If anyone is hurt by my statement, I apologise,” he said.

Kataria held the home portfolio in the former Vasundhra Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan. Due to the storm over his controversial remarks, Kataria, is now being provided special security.

Given the growing resentment, political experts say this could impact BJP prospects as Rajputs are a major vote bank for the party.