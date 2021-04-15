STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan bypolls: BJP leader draws Rajput ire for comments on warrior king Maharana Pratap

Karni Sena activists directed their ire at BJP posters blackening Kataria’s pictures at the party office in Jaipur and threatened to blacken his face as well.

Published: 15th April 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Gulab Chand Kataria

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In the final phase of campaigning for three by-elections due in Rajasthan on April 17, the BJP has earned the ire of Rajput outfits over a controversial remark made by senior party leader Gulab Chand Kataria on warrior king Maharana Pratap.

Though the opposition leader apologised saying his “selection of words” for the Mewar king was not right, Karni Sena activists directed their ire at BJP posters blackening Kataria’s pictures at the party office in Jaipur and threatened to blacken his face as well.

They also demanded his sacking as leader of the Opposition. T rouble for Kataria began after he addressed a public gathering in Rajsamand on Sunday.

“Our ancestors fought for years. The recent example is Maharana Pratap. Was he bitten by a mad dog that he left his kingdom and fort to wander in jungles? For whom did he do it?”

Kataria asked in Hindi in his speech at an election meeting organised for party candidate Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand.

His remark triggered anger among the Rajputs and video clipsnof his speech went viral. Udaipur’s royal family scion Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar charged that undignified language was used for Maharana Pratap whose “name is synonymous with valour and struggle”.

In a message on his Facebook page, Lakshyaraj, also a descendant of Maharana Pratap, said words should be chosen carefully. Rajput youths defaced Kataria’s posters in Jaipur and shouted slogans against him.

Narayan Singh Divrala, the district president of Shree Rajput Karni Sena said: “Kataria has insulted Maharana Pratap by using such a language. The next time we see him, we will blacken his face.” Kataria soon came out with an apology.

“I respect Maharana Pratap. If anyone is hurt by my statement, I apologise,” he said.

Kataria held the home portfolio in the former Vasundhra Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan. Due to the storm over his controversial remarks, Kataria, is now being provided special security.

Given the growing resentment, political experts say this could impact BJP prospects as Rajputs are a major vote bank for the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharana Pratap BJP Gulab Chand Kataria Karni Sena
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp